Orca spotted swimming with dolphins off Cape Cod

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

PROVINCETOWN - A Cape Cod fishing crew witnessed an awesome sight in the waters off Provincetown on Sunday: A killer whale swimming alongside dolphins.

Christopher Simon says the crew of the Simonsez was fishing for tuna in the Stellwagen Bank when Captain Kevin Simon spotted a "large fin" among the pod of dolphins.

"His team quickly realized what it was and moved in to get a closer look," Christopher Simon tells WBZ-TV.

The crew shared photos and videos of the orca to Instagram.

Orcas have made headlines recently for incidents of killer whales seemingly ambushing boats - but those occurrences have been far away, off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. A boat captain twice ambushed by a pod of orcas said "they knew exactly what they are doing."

First published on June 12, 2023 / 4:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

