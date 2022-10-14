Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by teen driver in Acton

ACTON - A teen driver hit and killed a 44-year-old pedestrian in Acton Thursday evening, authorities said.

It happened on Great Road near Brook Street. Kevin Shaw, of Sudbury, was hit in the road by a 17-year-old driving a Subaru wagon at about 6:30 p.m., Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said.

Shaw was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The young driver, whose name was not released, stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed yet, police and the DA said.