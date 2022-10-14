Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by teen driver in Acton

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

ACTON - A teen driver hit and killed a 44-year-old pedestrian in Acton Thursday evening, authorities said.

It happened on Great Road near Brook Street. Kevin Shaw, of Sudbury, was hit in the road by a 17-year-old driving a Subaru wagon at about 6:30 p.m., Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said.

Shaw was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The young driver, whose name was not released, stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed yet, police and the DA said.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 3:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.