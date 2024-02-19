Kenya to begin extradition process for man wanted in Massachusetts for killing girlfriend

Kenya to begin extradition procedures for man wanted in Massachusetts for Logan Airport murder

NAIROBI, KENYA - Prosecutors in Kenya will begin the extradition process for a man who is wanted in Massachusetts for killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a car at Logan Airport.

Kevin Kangthe, 40, of Lowell, appeared before a magistrate on Monday and was ordered to be held in prison until February 27 according to African news network Nation.

Kangthe is accused of stabbing Margaret Mbitu, 31, of Whitman, and leaving her body in the passenger seat of a car in November of 2023 before he fled the country.

He was on the run for three months before he was found at a nightclub in Kenya on January 30.

He escaped police custody on February 8 and was found a week later as he attempted to seek refuge at a relatives' home.

He is now being held in a maximum security prison as he awaits extradition.