Family of woman found murdered at Logan Airport demands answers after suspect escapes custody in Kenya

Family of Mass. woman outraged her alleged killer escaped custody in Kenya

WHITMAN - A South Shore family is demanding answers after the man accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in a car at Logan Airport escaped custody in Africa.

Kevin Kangethe was awaiting extradition back to the U.S. in the murder of 31-year-old Maggie Mbitu of Whitman.

The family is demanding to know what really happened. "We are frustrated. We are mad. We are sad," said Joel Muhoro, Mbitu's cousin.

Mbitu was found stabbed and slashed to death in a car at Logan Airport last November. Investigators said Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, killed her and left Boston on a flight to Kenya.

Kevin Kangethe appears at the Mililani law court in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 31, 2024. AP

Last week, Kangethe was arrested in a nightclub in Kenya after months on the run. But now Kenyan authorities say the murder suspect escaped police custody there.

Investigators say police let him out of his cell to meet with a man claiming to be his lawyer but that's when they say Kangethe slipped out of the police station and jumped into a van waiting for him.

"We are depressed, because the people in the authority that we thought would hold this person, this suspect, they would hold him accountable. They didn't," Muhoro said.

Authorities say the officers who were on duty when Kangethe escaped have been arrested and will have to answer to what happened.