Kevin Facey and Tevin Herman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Princess Charles in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Two men were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Quincy woman in Dorchester back in September.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Facey, of Randolph, was arrested on Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island. Thirty-one-year-old Tevin Herman, of Nantucket, was arrested on Nantucket Thursday morning. Both men have been charged with murder, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. Facey was also charged as a fugitive from justice in Providence.

Early in the morning on Sept. 9, police said a woman was found shot on Greenock Street in Dorchester. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. She has since been identified as 29-year-old Princess Charles of Quincy. A second person, who has not been identified, was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 2:53 PM EDT

