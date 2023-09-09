Watch CBS News
Woman killed, 2nd person hurt in early-morning shooting on Greenock Street in Dorchester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER - A woman is dead and a second person is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Dorchester.

It happened on Greenock Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. Police said the woman, who hasn't been identified, was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A second person was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police and can do so anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 2:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

