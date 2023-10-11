Kermith Alvarez identified as third suspect in Holyoke shooting that killed baby

HOLYOKE - Kermith Alvarez was identified Wednesday as the third suspect wanted for a shooting last week that wounded a pregnant woman and killed her baby in Holyoke.

Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, is the only suspect not in custody following the shooting on October 4.

Kermith Alvarez. Hampden District Attorney's Office

According to the Hampden District Attorney's Office, three men were in a fight on Sargeant Street in Holyoke around 12:30 p.m. when someone started shooting. A stray bullet hit a pregnant woman on a bus nearby. Her newborn baby was delivered but died at the hospital.

Two of the men, 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos and 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez, both of Holyoke, were arrested and now face several charges in the shooting, including murder.

Alejandro Ramos (left) and Johnluis Sanchez. Hampden District Attorney's Office

"Alvarez is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and Dangerous," the Hampden District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Massachusetts State Police at (413) 505-5993.

