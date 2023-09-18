Watch CBS News
Kenny Chesney rings the bell as "Keeper of the Light" ahead of Patriots-Dolphins

By WBZ-News Staff

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady rang in a new tradition at Gillette Stadium last Sunday ahead of the team's Week 1 clash with the Eagles. In Week 2, it was country music star Kenny Chesney who got the honors.

Chesney was the second "Keeper of the Light" for the Patriots, ringing the bell atop the new lighthouse in the north end zone ahead of New England's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

That's a slight dip in star power for Patriots fans after having the GOAT ring the bell in Week 1. And considering the Patriots are enjoying their first throwback week of the season with their "Pat Patriot" red and white uniforms, a Patriot of yesteryear would have been a lot more fitting for Sunday night's festivities.

But Chesney has the record for most headline performances at Gillette Stadium (21) and will add to his total on Sept. 27 when he performs at the home of the Patriots and the New England Revolution once again.

We'll have to wait a few more weeks before we get another "Keeper of the Light" in Foxboro. After opening the season with back-to-back home games, the Patriots won't play at Gillette again until Oct. 8 when they host the New Orleans Saints.

