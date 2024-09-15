Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III inactive vs. Patriots

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will not have to deal with one of the Seahawks' most dangerous offensive players on Sunday. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out for Sunday's Patriots-Seahawks clash at Gillette Stadium.

Walker was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report with an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 1, and was ruled out when Seattle released its inactives list Sunday morning. Walker helped the Seahawks notch a 26-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1 when he ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on his 20 carries.

The New England defense -- which held the Bengals to just 70 rushing yards in Week 1 -- won't have to worry about Walker running wild on Sunday anymore. Second-year back Zach Charbonnet will now be Seattle's lead running back, after he ran for just 12 yards on his eight carries in Week 1.

That will put more pressure on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, who threw for 171 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Week 1. Smith will also be without his starting right tackle, as George Fant is inactive for the Seahawks due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 1.

On New England's side of things, safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), running back JaMycal Hasty (knee), offensive lineman Layden Robinson (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) are all active after being listed as questionable on Friday. Receiver Kayshon Boutte is among the team's five inactives, while rookie receiver Javon Baker is active for the first time of his NFL career.

The Patriots already ruled out starting left guard Sidy Sow on Friday, while Michael Jordan has been elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week to take his spot.