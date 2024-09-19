Kendrick Bourne "close" to a return for Patriots, according to head coach Jerod Mayo

How can the Patriots get their wide receivers involved in the offense?

BOSTON -- The Patriots haven't been able to get receivers involved in the offense yet in 2024. But the receiving corps might be getting a boost sooner rather than later, as veteran pass-catcher Kendrick Bourne is apparently nearing his return.

That comes according to head coach Jerod Mayo, who gave an update on Bourne's status Thursday night during his pregame interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub ahead of New England's Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets.

"He's done a good job and he's close," Mayo said of Bourne.

Bourne, 29, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of last season. The injury occurred on Oct. 29, and kept Bourne out of training camp over the summer. He started the 2024 season on the PUP list, so he's not eligible to return to practice until Week 4 concludes.

Bourne had 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdown before getting hurt last season. He's been a steady contributor since signing with New England in 2021, catching 127 of the 173 passes that went his way for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns over 41 games. His best season with the Patriots was his first, when he caught 55 passes for 800 yards -- both career-highs for Bourne -- to go with five touchdowns in 2021.

The Patriots signed Bourne to a three-year, $19.5 million contract over the offseason. He'll join a crowded receivers room when he gets back, competing for snaps and catches with the likes of DeMario Douglas, rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte -- though one of those receivers will likely be out of a job when Bourne returns.