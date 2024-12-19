Why Dan Roche asked Kendrick Bourne for his wife's phone number

Kendrick Bourne says his wife is his stylist, leading to an awkward moment with WBZ's Dan Roche

FOXBORO -- If you're in need of some fashion advice, New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is a good source to tap. Just don't make things awkward, like WBZ-TV's Dan Roche did inside Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

When he's not in his Patriots uniform, Bourne is usually showing off his style every Sunday. Whether he's rocking a nice suit and shirt combo -- or just the suit with no shirt -- Bourne has a knack for catching the eyes of football fans on Instagram.

But Bourne had a confession to make on Thursday. He's not the one with the keen eye for style -- it's all his wife, Vanessa.

"My wife is actually my stylist. Shout out to my wife -- she's going to love this. She puts it all together for me," Bourne told reporters in Foxboro. "She makes me look like a professional."

Rochie's got a style as well, though it appeals to a different (read: older) crowd than what Bourne goes for. With that, Dan decided to seek some help.

He just wasn't very smooth about it.

"Can I get her number," he asked Bourne. "In a respectful way -- strictly for the wardrobe part of life."

"Hold on -- what is he asking?" replied a surprised Bourne. "Oh, a business card. ... I didn't know what Dan was saying, but she'll love that."

Gillette Stadium hasn't been the happiest of places this year, with the Patriots sitting at just 3-11 on the season. The last few days have mostly been filled with coaches and players apologizing to each other for airing out their grievances in the media.

So Thursday's funny -- albeit a little awkward -- exchange brought a much-needed chuckle for everyone in the room.

As for what he'll be wearing this weekend, Bourne wasn't sure what Vanessa has planned for him for Sunday's visit to Buffalo. But he hopes it's something warm.

"I need a waterproof scuba suit," he joked.

Bourne said that he actually enjoys playing in Buffalo

The forecast calls for temps to be in the teens Sunday in Orchard Park, and not all players enjoy such frigid playing conditions. Bourne, however, said he doesn't mind the cold.

"I actually enjoy playing in Buffalo. Fun fact about me, I like playing in the cold. I don't like the heat," he said. "I actually enjoy that environment. I hope it doesn't snow or nothing -- I don't like the snow."

No snowflakes are forecast to fall from the sky, but that doesn't mean Bourne won't be ducking something. Buffalo fans, better known as Bills Mafia, are as passionate as they get and go to great lengths to mess with opposing players.

Usually, that entails a one-finger salute for players as team buses arrive at Highmark Stadium. But occasionally, they throw things onto the field. Things -- we'll call them toys for adults -- that should be kept at home and not brought to a football game.

Rob Gronkowski had one of those "things" thrown at him in Buffalo during the 2016 season, and Bourne joined that club after catching a touchdown in a Patriots-Bills playoff game in 2022.

"They threw something at me, so that was bad. But it shows how their fans are. They love it and they come with energy," Bourne said of the Buffalo faithful. "Throwing snowballs and all that stuff, it's crazy and it's different.

"They'll do anything to get in somebody's head," he added. "But I'm excited to get out there and compete. You want to compete against good teams and I'm excited to line up against one of the best teams in the league."

