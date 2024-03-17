Watch CBS News
Keller @ Large: Why lawmakers see TikTok as a national security risk

BOSTON – Last week, a bill that could lead to banning popular social media app TikTok in the United States passed the House.

TikTok has been under fire in the U.S. as lawmakers warn that China's government could use the app to spy on Americans.

The bill divided the Massachusetts delegation despite passing with broad bipartisan support.

Rep. Lori Trahan was among those who voted in support of the bill. She explained why that was the case in an interview with WBZ-TV.

"When I talk to people back in my district, they wonder why this?" Trahan said. "Why did this get so much prominence versus all the things we have to do? And they're not wrong. We haven't funded Ukraine in a year, we haven't given more money to our allies in Israel and elsewhere. But it's a priority because it's a national security risk."

