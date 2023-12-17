Watch CBS News
Keller @ Large: What happens if Congress fails to extend aid to Ukraine?

By Jon Keller

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Congressional leaders left Washington for the weekend without an agreement that would continue aid to Ukraine, though discussions are expected to continue.

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with lawmakers Tuesday, making the case for the United States to continue supporting efforts against Russia.

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch told WBZ-TV that "our military equipment munitions are critical to their success."

"I happened to be in Ukraine to visit President Zelenskyy three weeks ago. His words were 'We will lose this war if we don't have the support from the Untied States,'" Lynch said. 

December 17, 2023

