Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits White House for joint appearance with Biden

President Biden will be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday before the two hold a joint news conference at the White House, as Congress appears to have stalled on efforts to pass a measure funding aid for Ukraine.

Last week, a Democratic bill with billions in aid for both Ukraine and Israel failed to pass the Senate, as Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement on border security and immigration policy that Republicans had made a condition for supporting the aid. The Office of Management and Budget has warned that U.S. funding for Ukraine will run dry by the end of the month.

Shortly before that vote, Mr. Biden pleaded with Congress to pass aid for Ukraine as it battles Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression. Republicans have grown increasingly skeptical of aid to Ukraine, demanding metrics and accountability while insisting that U.S. border security needs to take priority.

"Make no mistake — today's vote is going to be long remembered," the president said last week. "And history is going to judge harshly those who turn their back on freedom's cause. We can't let Putin win."

Zelenskyy's visit also comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland's announcement that the U.S. charged four Russian soldiers with war crimes, alleging the soldiers abducted and tortured an American citizen in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy last visited Washington, D.C., in September, thanking Congress for its help, and requesting more aid.

"I hope that the U.S. Congress will continue to take important decisions to provide financial assistance to Ukraine," Zelenskyy tweeted after his September visit. "Oversight, transparency, and accountability for all the aid is absolutely important and imperative."

