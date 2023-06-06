Kekoa Bissonnette of Southbridge charged in connection with NH graduation party shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested a Southbridge man in connection to a shooting last month at a graduation party in New Hampshire.

Manchester police said 19-year-old Kekoa Bissonnette was arrested Saturday on four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Police say on May 13, Bissonnette and 21-year-old Emmanuel Sayle of Manchester approached a graduation party on Ahern Street. The pair allegedly had their faces partially covered as they fired into the crowd.

Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Sayle also is facing four counts of reckless conduct, in addition to two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Trenton Liggins and Griffin O'Neil, both of Manchester, were previously charged with being accomplices to reckless conduct.

"I want to commend our detectives for their dedication and hard work," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said. "In three weeks they identified and arrested four young men believed to be a serious danger to our citizens. This is evidence of the Manchester Police Department's strong commitment to reducing gun violence and keeping our city safe. This type of behavior will not be tolerated."