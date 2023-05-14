Watch CBS News
4 people wounded in shooting at gathering in Manchester, New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Police are looking for suspects after a shooting left four people injured Saturday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Ahern and O'Malley streets. Police said a gathering was taking place when the shooting happened. Police said two men in hoods approached the gathering and at least one opened fire before they both fled.

Four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to be OK.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

May 13, 2023

