Patriots select pass rusher Keion White in second round of NFL Draft

BOSTON -- The Patriots made their second pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, selecting defensive end Keion White out of Georgia Tech at No. 46 overall.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound White began his career at Old Dominion before transferring to Georgia Tech, where he recorded 7.5 sacks and 54 total tackles (14 for a loss) last year as a senior. Back in 2019 at ODU, White recorded 3.5 sacks and 62 tackles (19 for a loss) in 12 games.

The selection of White makes it two picks on defense to start the draft for New England, after the Patriots took cornerback Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon in the first round. White excelled at the Senior Bowl this year, elevating his draft stock for his work in Mobile, Alabama.

The #Patriots just landed another monster athlete.



- 6-5, 285

- 30 (!) bench press reps

- Blazing fast 40

- Explosive jumper

- 7.5 sacks and 14 TFLs last year

- Bendy around the edge at 285, but packs real power in his bull rush https://t.co/WJaGpbbXWo — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 29, 2023

Just before the Patriots made their pick, the Lions traded up to make a pick before New England at No. 45 overall. The Lions took safety Brian Branch in that spot.