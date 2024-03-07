Harmony Montgomery's stepmother Kayla granted parole in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of murdered 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, was granted parole in New Hampshire Thursday.

The move comes weeks after her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, was convicted of murdering Harmony. Kayla Montgomery was the state's key witness, testifying that Adam Montgomery murdered the little girl in a rage in 2019 after she had a bathroom accident in the car where they were living. Harmony wasn't reported missing until 2021 and her body has never been found.

Kayla Montgomery had been in prison on perjury charges since November 2022, when she was sentenced to 1.5 years. She ended up serving 16 of 18 months.

She pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury during the investigation into Harmony's disappearance. She said during the murder trial she lied because she was scared of her husband, who she claimed was abusing her. During her parole hearing, Kayla Montgomery said she's now working to stay sober and she's learned that it's more important to tell the truth.

The conditions of her parole include being under supervision for 90 days after release and checking in with a parole officer.

Adam Montgomery is set to be sentenced in the spring.