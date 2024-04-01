Watch CBS News
Karen Read supporters protest motion that could ban them from courthouse during murder trial

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

DEDHAM - Karen Read supporters protested outside the Norfolk District Attorney's office on Monday to fight a new motion that would keep them away from the courthouse during her murder trial.

The motion, introduced by the District Attorney, would place a buffer zone of 500 feet around the courthouse that would keep protesters away. It would also forbid protestors from having any shirts or signs that said "Free Karen Read" near jurors. A judge is still currently considering the motion.

Protesters said this was an infringement on their first amendment rights.

Karen Read's trial is expected to begin on April 16.

