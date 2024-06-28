Karen Read protesters show up outside Massachusetts court, clash with supporters

DEDHAM - For the first time since Karen Read's murder trial began more than two months ago, protesters who think she's guilty of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, showed up outside court in Dedham.

"They're treating this like it's a recreational activity, like it's all fun"

Armed with signs and a bullhorn, five protesters walked through a sea of pink-clad supporters who believe Read is innocent and was framed by several people, including law enforcement.

"We're done letting the majority win," said one of the protesters, who was carrying a bullhorn. "You stand for the right thing even if you stand alone. We stand for the O'Keefe family and we stand for John O'Keefe. This is an abomination what's happening, they're treating this like it's a recreational activity, like it's all fun. This is a murder trial."

Another woman told WBZ-TV she "100%" believes Read killed O'Keefe, saying she admitted it.

The group said they came to the courthouse to support the O'Keefe family and alluded to knowing them personally but didn't elaborate. They said they were inspired to mobilize after an incident Thursday. According to Dedham Police, Read supporters showed up to the O'Keefe family's private gathering location and tried to get inside. Police said they ended up leaving without incident.

"Maybe, just maybe, we should let the family grieve in peace," said one of the protesters.

"It is absurd, it is disgusting and it needs to stop," another one told WBZ-TV.

Supporters say protest energized them

The Read supporters said the protest was unexpected and only energized them, with one woman claiming they're the ones on the side of truth.

A crowd of Karen Read supporters gathers outside the courthouse in Dedham on June 28, 2024. CBS Boston

"Enough with the bullying, we need to bring back respect and we need to bring it back now," she said to a crowd of reporters.

When asked about the group's claims that Read supporters harassed O'Keefe's family, the woman accused the protesters of projection.

The protest came the same day that the jury sent a note to the judge, saying they were deadlocked and couldn't reach a unanimous decision. The judge sent them back to deliberate and Read's supporters said they're wondering why a not guilty verdict hasn't been reached yet.

"She'll always have to live the rest of her life always with the possibility of retrying this whole thing," said Read supporter Paul Harvey. "They never should have even gone to trial."