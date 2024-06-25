Where does the Karen Read case rank in history of infamous Massachusetts trials?

DEDHAM - Countless protesters in symbolic pink have set up in Dedham for weeks. Those following the case of Karen Read, accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend seem so obsessed, it prompted WBZ to take a deeper look in our "Question Everything" series.

Do you think this is Massachusetts' biggest trial? "Of recent memory, yes," said Brian Barker who lives in the North End.

"Yes," said Ben Seigel. "In terms of the magnitude that it's brought on Massachusetts," he added.

But when Massachusetts returns to its routine after the Read trial, will the case stand the test of history?

Infamous Massachusetts trials

"We've had some really big cases in Massachusetts, and I've had the honor of doing some of them," said Gerry Leone, a former prosecutor who now works with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. In 1997, he was a prosecutor in the case against British nanny Louise Woodward, who was accused of killing the child she was supposed to be taking care of, eight-month-old Matthew Eappen.

British au pair Louise Woodward walks out of court at Middlesex Superior Court in Cambridge, Mass. Nov. 10, 1997. Woodward was sentenced to time served and released from prison after Judge Hiller Zobel reduced her second degree murder conviction. AP Photo/Jim Bourg, Pool

Leone remembers when the sitting president even weighed in on the trial. "A comment had been made while President Clinton and Prime Minister Blair were together, and someone asked Blair about the Woodward case, and it ended up being the topic of conversation that evening between the president and the prime minister of the U.K.

The journey through New England courtrooms is paved with famous cases. Patriots NFL star Aaron Hernandez was accused of murdering three people.

America's most wanted gangster Whitey Bulger was convicted on a slew of racketeering charges and 11 murders.

James 'Whitey' Bulger mugshot in 2011. (Photo courtesy Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images) Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is now facing execution, as long as his death sentence holds up to appeals.

If one digs even deeper into local lore, the Salem witch trials may be the most infamous of all.

There's also a historic case from the 1920's that played out in the very same courthouse where Karen Read is being tried. "Yes, Sacco and Vanzetti," said Brian Barker, when asked about the biggest case in history.

Others pointed out notorious trials that have captured the world's attention. "OJ Simpson," said Ryan Perez. "Donald Trump," said Nick Fortune who was visiting Boston from Philadelphia Tuesday.

"Honor the memory" of the victim

No matter the case, attorney Gerry Leone said it's important to maintain perspective. "There's a homicide victim in this case, and you cannot lose focus and attention around that," he said. "The whole reason you bring a case, is to honor the memory of that victim."

