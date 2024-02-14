New Hampshire mother and daughter run to safety during shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, MO - A mother and daughter from New Hampshire sprinted to safety during a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday.

"There was screaming. We didn't know what was happening but this day and age when people run, you run," said Dana Brady, who flew to Missouri for the parade with her daughter Madison.

Crowds ran from the parade site, some taking cover behind vehicles, others in tears. Injured people were loaded into ambulances as emergency crews filled the streets. At least one person was killed and more than 20 others were wounded.

Madison and Dana Brady of New Hampshire ran to safety during the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade KMBC

"Everybody started jumping the rails and pushing everybody over," Dana Brady said. "We got inside, and we thought that OK it's calm now, we're inside, we'll be safe. We had moved down the stairs so we could exit back out. I told my daughter let's just sit down for a minute in here and breathe because we don't even have a car. We don't even know where to go. And about that time people started running again."

Just minutes earlier the streets of Kansas City were packed with fans, cheering the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News the shooting does not appear to be the result of terrorism or extremism.

Former Boston police commissioner and WBZ security analyst Ed Davis has years of experience with Super Bowl parade security in Boston. He says police have to be aware of everything around them in this situation.

"Because of the chaos that surrounds these things, you don't know where the bad guy is, and you really have to point to, or keep an eye on everything that is moving, so that you can stop any threats that are occurring," Davis said. "It's hard to sort of sort out the bad guys from the good guys."