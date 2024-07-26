Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by 6 points in New Hampshire, poll finds

Poll shows Kamala Harris ahead of Donald Trump in New Hampshire

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. - A new poll in New Hampshire shows Vice President Kamala Harris is six points ahead of former President Donald Trump in the battleground state.

The survey of more than 2,000 registered New Hampshire voters by Saint Anselm College took place on July 24-25, after Harris secured enough delegate support to become the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris leads Trump 50% to 44% in the poll. A poll taken by Saint Anselm in June after President Biden struggled in the debate showed Trump edging out Biden in New Hampshire by two points.

"With President Joe Biden bowing out of the race and endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris, the presidential campaign has been reset as Harris has become the new favorite to win New Hampshire," New Hampshire Institute of Politics director Neil Levesque said in a statement. "Free of Biden's baggage, Harris consolidates her party, enough to give her a 6-point edge."

Harris vs. Trump favorability

The pollster said Trump "remains the same candidate he was in June." Forty-three percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 56% who view him unfavorably.

For Harris, 49% of New Hampshire voters view her favorably, and an equal percentage see her unfavorably. Saint Anselm said that's a "significant improvement over Biden," who was viewed unfavorably by 59% and favorably by only 39%.

Harris consolidates support of Democrats in New Hampshire

The poll also found that Harris is more popular than Biden among Democrats. Only 82% of Democrats supported Biden in June, compared to 94% of Democratic voters who are now supporting Harris in New Hampshire.

According to a CBS News analysis, Harris polled slightly of Biden versus Trump nationwide before the president stepped aside as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.