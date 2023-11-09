Pro-Palestinian protesters call for ceasefire in Gaza as VP Kamala Harris visits Boston

BOSTON - Hundreds of protesters gathered on Boylston Street in downtown Boston Thursday, calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Harris was in Boston with Pipefitters Local 537 to promote unions and apprenticeship programs before heading to a fundraiser at the Ritz-Carlton.

The large demonstration was organized by the Massachusetts Peace Action. Some protesters held "wanted" signs with the vice president's face on them.

A "wanted" poster for Vice President Kamala Harris at a Boston protest. CBS Boston

A group of pro-Israeli protesters were also outside the hotel, along with a large police presence. Boston police said two people were arrested at the protest for resisting arrest and trespassing.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Israel has agreed daily four-hour humanitarian pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza. An Israeli official said the pauses are meant to allow people in Gaza to move south and get food and medicine.

The Israeli prime minister's office said that despite the pauses, "The fighting continues and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages."

Israel has faced global pressure to improve conditions for Palestinian civilians in Gaza where there is a shortage of water, shelter and medical supplies. Israel has been fighting Hamas in Gaza since the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

The poet Rupi Kaur declined an invitation to the White House's Diwali celebration, hosted by Harris on Wednesday, over the Biden administration's continued support for Israel.

In a recent interview on "60 Minutes," Harris said the administration is focused on keeping the war from escalating in the region.