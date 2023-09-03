Franklin Park Zoo's lion, Kamaia, dies after several health issues

BOSTON - Kamaia, one of the lions at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo, died Saturday after his health declined following several months of issues.

Kamaia had severe pneumonia in the spring and in June underwent a splenectomy. He also received a blood transfusion from his brother, Dinari and then had to undergo a second surgery for a hernia.

It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of Kamaia, one of our 14-year old African lions. He was an incredible presence in the Zoo and a great ambassador for his species, and he will be missed.



Here is the statement with the media: https://t.co/fHnVyUmH4l pic.twitter.com/oTUseJCGFH — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) September 3, 2023

"Kamaia was an incredible ambassador for his species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of his passing," said Zoo New England President and CEO John Linehan in a statement. "Throughout the past several months, his dedicated care team has worked tirelessly to treat and care for Kamaia and ensure that he was comfortable. This news is never easy, and we ask that you keep his care team in your thoughts at this difficult time."

Kamaia was 14 years old.