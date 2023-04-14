Kamaia, 14-year-old Lion at Franklin Park Zoo, successfully treated for pneumonia

BOSTON — Kamaia, a 14-year-old Lion, was reunited with his brother, Dinari, on Thursday after successfully being treated for pneumonia the Franklin Park Zoo announced.

Kamaia was diagnosed with severe pneumonia at the end of March and experienced a loss of appetite and weight loss due to his illness.

But when he was released back into his habitat overlooking Kalahari Kingdom, Kamaia was quick to bask in the sun with his brother.

14-yo #lion Kamaia at #FPZoo has been successfully treated for severe pneumonia! He joined his brother Dinari in their outdoor habitat yesterday & basked in the sun. The care team continues to monitor him for underlying health conditions.



"We are encouraged that Kamaia's condition has improved and he is acting normally," said Dr. Chris Bonar, director of animal health for Zoo New England. "For now, his condition remains guarded though we are cautiously optimistic with the remarkable progress we've seen thus far."

However, Kamaia appears to have some underlying chronic health issues but nothing has shown up on his last two examinations. Veterinary staff will continue to monitor his hell.

Both Kamaia and Dinari are 14-years-old and have lived at the Franklin Park Zoo since 2015.