2 juveniles accused of pouring acid on slides at Longmeadow playground

LONGMEADOW - Two juveniles are facing charges for allegedly pouring acid onto several slides at a playground in Longmeadow in June. Four children were injured by the chemicals at Bliss Park.

Police said empty muriatic acid jugs were found in nearby woods. The acid is believed to have been stolen from the pump room beneath the adjacent city pool.

One mother told WBZ-TV her two-year-old had a blistering burn on her leg and she smelled a strong chemical.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gullini said it was a "shocking and terrible" incident.

Police and firefighters investigate after someone poured pool chemicals down slides at Bliss Park in Longmeadow. CBS Boston

"Our collective effort to charge those we believe are responsible should make clear that protecting this community's children is among our highest priorities," Gullini said. "Whether the threat and harm caused were intended as pranks or malicious acts, it will not be tolerated."

The identities of the suspects were not released due to their ages. They have been charged with four counts of assault and battery on a child with injury, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and vandalism.