Jury selection set to begin in Adam Montgomery trial, accused of killing daughter Harmony

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER, NH - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of Adam Montgomery who's accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony in New Hampshire.

Harmony disappeared in 2019 but no one reported her missing for two years. Prosecutors believe she was killed by her father in Manchester.

One of the witnesses is expected to be Adam's wife. Kayla Montgomery told investigators that Harmony died after Adam hit her repeatedly.

Harmony's body was never found and there's been a lot of reporting on this case for years. Legal analyst Jennifer Roman says finding an impartial jury is a challenge for both sides.

"Both sides are going to want to have the jury to be properly vetted because the prosecution doesn't want to secure a conviction only to have it flipped at the end of it, and the defense team doesn't want to have a jury pool that may be tainted based upon the media reports of this case," Roman said. "But what will not change for either side when they do empanel this impartial jury is just the nature of the crime."

Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday. 

