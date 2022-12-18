Watch CBS News
Julian Edelman says he would return to NFL under one specific set of circumstances

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO – What would it take to bring Julian Edelman out of retirement? A very specific set of circumstances.

The former Patriots wide receiver called it a career in 2021, and has been the subject of comeback rumors several times since.

On Saturday during an event with 98.5 The Sports Hub, Edelman revealed that he has heard from three teams this season about the possibility of returning to the field. He didn't reveal the teams, but Edelman said there is only one franchise he would be interested in.

"The situation would have to be in New England, with a New England team that's a contender," Edelman said.

So don't expect to see Edelman on the team any time soon. But you never know.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

December 18, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

