Julian Edelman pops in to Patriots-Raiders joint practice session in Vegas

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their set of joint practice sessions on Tuesday, and they did so with the presence of special guest Julian Edelman.

The retired (for now?) wide receiver was on the field as a visitor in Henderson, Nevada, when the two teams hit the practice field to get in some work together ahead of their final preseason game on Friday night.

It's no wonder why Edelman was a welcomed guest at the practice session, as he means a great deal to both head coaches. Bill Belichick drafted the Kent State quarterback as a receiver in the seventh round of the 2009 draft, kick-starting an incredible career that saw Edelman win three Super Bowls in New England. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels wasn't in New England when Edelman was drafted, but he rejoined Belichick's staff in 2012 as the offensive coordinator. Edelman's offensive career really took off in 2013, as he established himself as a surefire Patriots Hall of Famer with an outside chance of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton one day.

Special guest at practice today: Julian Edelman.



Rocking a Patriots-Panthers Super Bowl XXXVIII shirt, for some reason. pic.twitter.com/2jO9cPYpiU — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 23, 2022

Last week, Edelman said on The Rich Eisen Show that he could "probably" play football this year, after missing all of last year following his retirement. That retirement came after a knee injury shortened his 2020 season to just six games.

During a radio interview on Monday, Belichick was asked about the potential for an Edelman comeback. Belichick said he speaks regularly to Edelman but didn't comment on the possibility of Edelman playing again.

So for now, Edelman is out on the practice field in the heat of Nevada, but only as a spectator.