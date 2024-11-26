Boston Red Sox submitted offer to free agent superstar Juan Soto, report says

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox have been rumored to be involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and according to a new report it's time for teams to put their money where their mouth is.

Juan Soto contract offers

The Red Sox made their pitch to Soto, the New York Yankees outfielder who is the prize of this year's free agent class, during a meeting earlier this month.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Randy Miller of NJ.com reported on Tuesday that the Red Sox are one of five teams who have officially made contract offers to Soto. The Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays and Dodgers have also made offers.

Morosi said that in his view, the Red Sox are "well after" the Mets and Yankees in the race for the slugger who hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI last season in the Bronx.

According to Morosi's report, if the Red Sox lose out on Soto, they could quickly allocate their resources elsewhere in the market. The MLB insider speculated that Boston may turn to at least one of the pitchers represented by agent Scott Boras, who also represents Soto.

"The Red Sox could very easily pivot and sign a Corbin Burnes. Maybe they pursue a Blake Snell. Who both happen to be represented by Scott Boras," Morosi said on MLB Network.

Red Sox willing to spend?

Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been right in the mix trying to recruit the 26-year-old Soto, a fellow Dominican Republic native.

Ortiz told WBZ-TV last week that he believes Boston's interest in Soto is genuine. President Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and manager Alex Cora all took part in the team's pitch to Soto.

"That tells you they're willing to spend money this year to get back on track," Ortiz said. "Get back to the old days."

Reports have indicated that Soto could make his decision by the end of the MLB Winter Meetings, which get underway on December 9.