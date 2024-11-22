Juan Soto is exactly what the Boston Red Sox need, says David Ortiz

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox could be major players in MLB free agency this winter and are in the mix for the biggest bat available: Juan Soto. Boston is also getting a nice recruiting push from David Ortiz, who knows a thing or two about connecting on clutch swings.

Ortiz loves Soto and has been adamant that the 26-year-old slugger will end up in Boston during his many media appearances since the offseason began. On Friday, Ortiz told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche that Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this winter.

"Once I heard the Red Sox want to pay him to play for us, that made me happy. He's an all-the-way around player," Ortiz said of the four-time All Star. "He's young, smart. Has a great profile.

"He's a guy you can put an organization in his hands," Ortiz continued. "You saw the difference with him going to New York last year; he did a great job on and off the field. With the Red Sox, that's what we need -- a guy capable of doing all that."

Soto has been one of the best hitters in baseball since he broke into the league in 2018, slashing .285/.421/.532 while bringing home five Silver Sluggers over his seven seasons. He won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and helped the Yankees make a run to the World Series in 2024.

While Soto hits for both power and average, Ortiz is most impressed with his command of the strike zone. He led the National League in walks for three straight seasons from 2021-23, and walked 129 times to 119 strikeouts last season for New York.

"This guy has been doing it since Day 1. At the age of 26, he has the best strike zone of anyone in the league," said Ortiz. "His recognition of the strike zone is at another level."

The Red Sox were one of the first teams to meet with Soto this offseason. The Yankees, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays are among the other teams vying for his services this winter.

Will the Red Sox actually spend this offseason?

Ortiz will do his part to recruit Soto to Boston, but it will come down to the team's willingness to spend a lot of money. While the Red Sox appear eager and willing to break the bank this winter, it's easy to understand why Boston fans want to see it before they believe it. The Red Sox promised to go "full throttle" last offseason, but never even got out of neutral.

Soto is going to command a massive contract this offseason, one that could be worth upwards of $600-plus million for up to 12-14 years. Will Boston pony up such a big contract?

Ortiz believes they will -- because it's what teams that want to win have to do in baseball.

"First of all, everyone is doing it to win. The Dodgers won. Why do you think they won? They went out and chased the best free agents. That's what everyone is up to now," said Ortiz.

Ortiz believes Boston's interest in Soto is genuine, with president Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and manager Alex Cora all partaking in their free-agent meeting with the slugger and his agent, Scott Boras.

"That tells you they're willing to spend money this year to get back on track," said Ortiz. "Get back to the old days."

David Ortiz's Celebrity Golf Tournament

Ortiz is getting ready for a big weekend, as he'll host his 16th annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic in Marco Island, Florida. The event raises money for the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which supports children in the Dominican Republic and New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services.

"I always call it my biggest home run," said Ortiz. "I get so excited when I see a kid walk out of that room feeling better and getting to see their family."

There is a silent online auction that runs through Saturday at 9:30 p.m. that includes a number of autographed items by sports legends (from Tom Brady to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to Pele) and lavish vacation trips.

"There are so many wonderful things that people have donated to raise money for these kids," said Ortiz.

Does Ortiz think they'll raise a comparable amount to what it would take to sign Soto.

"Probably not," he said with a big laugh. "You gotta come with the whole bank to sign that guy this year."

