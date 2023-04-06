Watch CBS News
Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano arrested in deadly West Bridgewater hit-and-run on Route 24

By WBZ-News Staff

WEST BRIDGEWATER - A Brockton man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run from earlier this week in West Bridgewater has turned himself in.

Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano, 33, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, and leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Brockton District Court. 

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Route 24. 

Police said Altamirano struck a car driven by 46-year-old Erpharo Gilbert of Raynham, and then took off. Gilbert's car was then hit by a pickup truck and burst into flames. She died at the scene.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 1:14 PM

