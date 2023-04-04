Erpharo Gilbert of Raynham killed in hit and run crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

Raynham woman killed in hit and run crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER - Police are searching for the driver wanted in a deadly hit and run crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

Massachusetts State Police said 46-year-old Erpharo Gilbert of Raynham was driving on 24 north around 10:30 p.m. Monday when a Toyota hit her Honda.

The Honda went into the median, hit a concrete barrier and ended up in the left travel lane. The Toyota took off. Moments later a pickup truck slammed into the back of the Honda and it burst into flames. Gilbert died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

Route 24 north was shut down for about four hours for the investigation and cleanup.