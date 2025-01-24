Josiane Martinez of Archipelago Strategies Group honored with Pinnacle Award for Entrepreneurship

BOSTON - As Founder and CEO of Archipelago Strategies Group, Josiane Martinez is always looking for new ways to make an impact, through marketing, in diverse communities.

"To use marketing to change lives, that continues to inspire me. To see that we're serving thousands of people, helping them find health insurance or helping them get a job or create changes in their lives that are going to leave them in a better place. That's what inspires me, gets me out of bed every day," Josiane Martinez said.

Josiane credits her team's passion for building a company they can all be proud of. "I draw inspiration from my people," she says smiling. She describes them as creative problem solvers. "They're the best, the brightest and the most diverse staff that you can find in Boston," Josiane said.

She says that she's also continually inspired by the people and communities ASG serves.

A curious person, Josiane says she approaches challenges by looking at data, asking questions, and considering multiple solutions. That's also where her team's diversity becomes a key asset. Their range of ideas makes for dynamic, productive discussions.

Another key element in approaching a challenge, she says, is taking stock of past success. Comparing a current challenge to a past achievement can serve as a powerful reminder of our capabilities, particularly under pressure. "That should give us strength," she explains.

Josiane will receive the 2025 Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Pinnacle Award for Entrepreneurship on Friday, January 31.