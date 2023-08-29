Joseph Pompei facing several charges after deadly crash on I-95 in North Attleboro

Foxboro man killed in crash on I-95 in North Attleboro

Foxboro man killed in crash on I-95 in North Attleboro

Foxboro man killed in crash on I-95 in North Attleboro

ATTLEBORO - A driver is now facing several charges, including motor vehicle homicide, after a deadly crash on Route 95 in North Attleboro Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said 50-year-old Joseph Pompei was driving a Buick on 95 south around 4 p.m. when he hit a Cadillac Escalade, causing it to cross over the median into the northbound lanes. That's where the SUV collided head-on with a Jaguar.

The Jaguar driver, 58-year-old Randall Ricketts of Foxboro, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The Jaguar driver, 58-year-old Randall Ricketts of Foxboro, was killed in this crash on I-95, August 28, 2023. CBS Boston

The Escalade driver spent the night at Rhode Island Hospital and remains in critical condition. Two passengers in the SUV were also hurt and are in the hospital in stable condition.

State Police said Pompei took off after the crash, but they later found him in Attleboro with his car, which had a flat tire and front-end damage.

Pompei was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident death resulting and two counts of the leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury.

Pompei will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court Tuesday.

