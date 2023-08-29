Foxboro man killed in crash after SUV crosses median on I-95 in North Attleboro

Foxboro man killed in crash on I-95 in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO - A Foxboro man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in North Attleboro near Exit 7 Monday afternoon.

According to State Police, a Buick LaCrosse and a Cadillac Escalade were involved in a crash on I-95 southbound at about 4:15 p.m.

The Escalade, driven by a 61-year-old man from Providence, lost control, crossed the median and struck a Jaguar XJ being driven by a 58-year-old man from Foxboro in the northbound lanes. The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the Escalade was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Buick initially stopped but then fled the scene. A car matching the description was found in Attleboro a short time later with front-end damage and a flat tire. State Police spoke with a man associated with the car and are investigating if he was the driver involved in the crash.