Watch CBS News
Local News

Foxboro man killed in crash after SUV crosses median on I-95 in North Attleboro

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Foxboro man killed in crash on I-95 in North Attleboro
Foxboro man killed in crash on I-95 in North Attleboro 00:30

NORTH ATTLEBORO - A Foxboro man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in North Attleboro near Exit 7 Monday afternoon.

According to State Police, a Buick LaCrosse and a Cadillac Escalade were involved in a crash on I-95 southbound at about 4:15 p.m. 

The Escalade, driven by a 61-year-old man from Providence, lost control, crossed the median and struck a Jaguar XJ being driven by a 58-year-old man from Foxboro in the northbound lanes. The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

North Attleboro crash
A Foxboro man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in North Attleboro CBS Boston

The driver of the Escalade was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Buick initially stopped but then fled the scene. A car matching the description was found in Attleboro a short time later with front-end damage and a flat tire. State Police spoke with a man associated with the car and are investigating if he was the driver involved in the crash.   

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.