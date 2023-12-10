Former Boston police officer to plead guilty to attacking Capitol police officer during Jan. 6 riot

BOSTON - A former Boston police officer will plead guilty to attacking a Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Fisher's attorney said, in a statement, "Mr. Fisher anticipated pleading guilty to the indictment as charged, without a plea agreement." A hearing will take place in January or February.

Fisher was arrested at his Plymouth home back in March on felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. Prosecutors said Fisher attacked a Capitol police officer with a chair during the riot.