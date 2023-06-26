Jordan Walsh ready to do whatever it takes to win with the Celtics

BOSTON -- Jordan Walsh arrived in Boston on Sunday night, a few days after the Celtics took him with the 38th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He's already loving what the city -- and the Celtics -- have to offer.

And Boston fans should fall in love with what Walsh has to offer pretty quickly. The 19-year-old forward sounds like the kind of kid that could eventually provide the passion and mettle that the C's traded away last week when they sent Marcus Smart to Memphis.

Walsh has a long way to go before achieving the Smart-level of love in the city, but he knows how to get to a Boston fan's heart.

"I've heard Boston likes people who dive on the floor more than those who dunk the ball, and that guy is going to be me," Walsh said Monday in his first chat with Boston reporters. "I can still dunk, but I'm the guy who wants to do whatever it takes to win."

Walsh was in Cambridge on Monday afternoon to unveil a newly renovated gym at the Cambridge Community Center. He ran a clinic for hundreds of local kids and put them all through a pretty rigorous workout.

"It was fun. It was amazing, actually," Walsh said of the event. "The kids had so much energy, it was a good atmosphere for sure."

Walsh has soaked in the atmosphere in his brief time in the city, and he likes how it feels.

"I can feel the winning atmosphere all around the city. The love for the Celtics is crazy," he said.

Walsh was given his Boston jersey on Monday, and will wear No. 27 with the Celtics. He'll stay in town until next month's Las Vegas Summer League, and is eager to pick the brain of Boston's star power.

He's already reached out to Al Horford, asking to go under the veteran big man's wings. He's also looking forward to chatting with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have loads of experience that Walsh can draw from.

"The mentality of winning and the culture of winning," Walsh said of Tatum and Brown. "They've been in countless playoffs, countless championships… To learn from them and what they've learned over the years, that's all I'll need to be successful for the Boston Celtics."

Walsh could find himself in an important role off the Boston bench during his rookie season. The Celtics lacked a defensive identity last year, but are getting a "violent defender" in Walsh, according to his college coach Eric Musselman. The 6-foot-7 forward was asked what his Arkansas coach meant by that moniker.

"I'm one of those guys who is going to defend 1-4 relentless," Walsh explained. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to get that stop and give us the advantage over the other team. That's what my game is around, the foundation of my game. That's why he said that, because I take so much pride in that part of my game."

Celtics fans certainly know a thing or two about pride, and Walsh is looking to keep adding to the franchise's legacy.

"Just today, I took a picture in front of the banners. That's special," he said. "To be the best team in NBA history, that is nothing that should be taken lightly."