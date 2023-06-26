Eric Musselman says Celtics are getting a "violent defender" in Jordan Walsh

BOSTON -- The Celtics added just one player through the NBA Draft last week, with Brad Stevens taking Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh with the 38th pick. Fans should be somewhat familiar with Walsh's game after the Razorbacks made a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, but he spent just one season at the college level so there is a lot of unknown with the 19-year-old swingman.

So who better to turn to than Walsh's coach at Arkansas? Eric Musselman joined Dan Roche on Sunday night's Sports Final on WBZ-TV, and offered up a very promising scouting report on one of the newest members of the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics lost a lot of grit and energy when they traded away Marcus Smart last week, but it sounds like Walsh will be able to serve that up in bunches off the Boston bench, especially on the defensive end.

"No. 1, he was a pleasure to coach. He plays really, really hard and is an excellent defender," said Musselman. "He can guard three positions; he can guard the small forward, a power forward, and he can guard an off-guard. He has great lateral foot speed and is kind of a violent defender who likes to jump passing lanes."

Being a "violent defender" is a clear path to becoming a fan favorite in Boston.

"I think he can be really good. He understands game plans and understands defensive schemes," added Musselman. "He's not only a very good on-ball defender but a very good weakside, off-ball defender. He can block shots when he's on the ball and block shots from the weakside for his position. I think he's a really good shot-blocking small forward, so to say, and he wants to defend. He takes great pride in being a really good defender."

Walsh's offense has a way to go before it catches up to his defense, but Musselman is confident it will get there at some point. He said Walsh is very good in transition, and believes he'll become a solid shooter thanks to his great work ethic.

"I think it's just repetition and confidence," said Musselman. "I'm sure Brad saw a guy that continued to get better and he is going to gain confidence. Sometimes the NBA game gets opened up for certain players, and I think for Jordan Walsh, the game is going to open up. Shorter shot clock, more transition baskets, I really think it will benefit his overall skillset.

"He understands he's taking a big leap from SEC to NBA, but he's highly motivated to be a contributing factor," he added.

Celtics fans will get their first glimpse of Walsh's energy and violent defense in a few weeks when he dons green for the first time in the Las Vegas Summer League.