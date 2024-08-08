Teen brings 5-state walk to Massachusetts to thank first responders and military

California teen visits Massachusetts to thank first responders on five-state walk

MEDFORD - Wearing a Young Marines uniform and carrying an American flag, Jordan Ramirez arrived in Massachusetts Thursday as part of his walk through five states in five days.

Thanking first responders

The 15-year-old from southern California said this is his way of showing appreciation to first responders and military members.

"Back in 2020 I wanted to show my appreciation by doing something I can do best. And I love to run," said Ramirez.

Ramirez is a world record holder. He's the youngest person to complete seven marathons on seven continents. But when the pandemic hit and races shut down, he came up with a new goal - walking to police and fire stations to say thank you.

Jordan Ramirez presents a thank you plaque at the Medford Fire Department on August 8, 2024. CBS Boston

"I just feel good that I'm making somebody else happy. It just lights up my day just to know that they're happier when I'm doing this," Ramirez told WBZ-TV.

Ramirez kicked off this five-day, five-state walk in Chicago on Wednesday. He started his journey in Massachusetts at the Medford Police station early Thursday morning before heading to the Medford Fire Department, delivering a plaque at each stop. From there, Ramirez walked to the Somerville Police and Fire departments. He will end the day in Boston before moving on to the next state.

Spreading and feeling gratitude

Even though he is spreading gratitude to others, he also feels appreciated.

"There's been a lot of support from everybody around. Even drivers on the street," said Ramirez. "It just feels good to know that other people are appreciative of what I'm doing."

According to the Chicago Police Department, Ramirez has now visited more than 300 police and fire departments and walked more than 800 miles.