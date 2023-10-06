Jonathan Jones, Trent Brown among 10 Patriots listed as questionable vs. Saints

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty hefty injury report heading into their must-win clash with the Saints in Week 5. There are 10 Patriots listed on Friday's final injury report of the week, but at least all 10 players are questionable to play in Sunday's tilt.

That list includes veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones, who expressed optimism that he'll be able to return against New Orleans after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Getting Jones back would be huge for the New England secondary, which is now without star rookie Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and pass rusher Matthew Judon were both ruled out for Sunday's contest, which was expected with the duo out indefinitely. Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury and Judon sustained an elbow injury in last week's loss in Dallas, and their injuries could be season-enders.

At least it looks like the veteran Jones could return Sunday, and the Patriots could also have the newly re-acquired J.C. Jackson back in the secondary after he was acquired from the L.A. Chargers earlier this week. Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice.

The only new addition to Friday's practice report from the previous two days was left tackle Trent Brown, who is questionable with a chest injury after being limited on Friday. That is obviously not ideal for a New England offensive line that has struggled to protect Mac Jones through the first four weeks of the season.

Here are the 10 Patriots players who are questionable for Sunday's game, all of whom were limited at Friday's practice:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OL Trent Brown, Chest

DB Cody Davis, Knee

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

Here is the New Orleans injury report for Week 5:

OUT

TE Juwan Johnson, Calf

S Lonnie Johnson, Hamstring

T Landon Young, Hip

QUESTIONABLE

G Andrus Peat, Concussion

CB Paulson Adebo, Hamstring

QB Derek Carr, Right Shoulder

G/T James Hurst, Ankle

