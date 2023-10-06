Johnluis Sanchez, 2nd suspect in shooting that killed unborn baby in Holyoke, arraigned

2nd suspect arraigned in shooting that killed unborn baby in Holyoke

HOLYOKE - The second suspect in a shooting that killed an unborn baby on Thursday in Holyoke was arraigned via Zoom.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, is facing a murder charge.

Police said he and 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos were involved in an altercation and that ended with gunfire. A stray bullet allegedly hit a pregnant woman on a bus that was passing through the area. She was taken to the hospital and her baby was delivered but didn't survive.

A third suspect remains on the loose.