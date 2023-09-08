Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of former Woburn football player Johnathan Coucelos suing city and school district over teammates' alleged attack

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WOBURN - The family of a former Woburn Memorial High School football player who said his teammates assaulted him are now suing the city and the school district.

Johnathan Coucelos was a freshman on the football team when he said he was attacked and sexually assaulted by a group of his teammates in the locker room in 2021. The incident was recorded and posted on social media.

WBZ TV does not name victims of sexual assault unless they decide to come forward.

The family is now asking for $750,000 in damages, saying the school did not take appropriate action when Johnathan reported the incident.

Seven students were criminally charged in connection with the alleged attack.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.