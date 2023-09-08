Family of former Woburn football player Johnathan Coucelos suing city and school district over teammates' alleged attack

WOBURN - The family of a former Woburn Memorial High School football player who said his teammates assaulted him are now suing the city and the school district.

Johnathan Coucelos was a freshman on the football team when he said he was attacked and sexually assaulted by a group of his teammates in the locker room in 2021. The incident was recorded and posted on social media.

WBZ TV does not name victims of sexual assault unless they decide to come forward.

The family is now asking for $750,000 in damages, saying the school did not take appropriate action when Johnathan reported the incident.

Seven students were criminally charged in connection with the alleged attack.