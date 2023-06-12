John Lazare, accused of shooting Boston Police officer, to face charges in court

BOSTON - John Lazare, the Brockton man accused of shooting a Boston police officer, will be in court Monday.

Boston Police say Lazare, 23, shot an officer multiple times Friday night in Roxbury. The officer, who has not been identified, is still in the hospital but is expected to recover.

According to police, Lazare was robbing a pizza delivery driver around 9:15 p.m. on Cedric Street when the officer spotted him. Lazare allegedly matched the description of someone wanted for robbing a delivery driver on the same street Wednesday.

Police said when the officer went after the suspect, Lazare started shooting, hitting the officer multiple times. Lazare ran away and was later seen on the roof of a building. Investigators said he jumped, landed in an alley and hurt his leg before he was arrested. Two other officers were hurt during the chase, but they were not shot.

Lazare will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court Monday on several charges including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.