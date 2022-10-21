Woburn Police officer who allegedly helped plan 'Unite the Right' rally also provided security for alt-right leader

WOBURN -- The results of an internal affairs investigation into former Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly, who is accused of planning a white-supremacist rally, were released Friday. The report found he violated multiple department policies.

According to the investigation, not only did Donnelly plan and attend the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, he provided security for one of the event's organizers, alt-right leader Richard Spencer who promoted the rally and was scheduled to speak.

Donnelly allegedly used an alias in-person and online to hide his identity while he was a reserve officer for Woburn.

The investigation uncovered several instances where Donnelly used racist and anti-semitic language.

He also associated with Identity Evropa, the investigation found, which is a white supremacist group that targets college students for recruitment.

Donnelly refused to be interviewed in the investigation and resigned on Monday before it was completed.

The report will be submitted to the state along with a recommendation that Donnelly be de-certified, which would keep him from working as a police officer anywhere in Massachusetts.