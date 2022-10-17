Officer who allegedly helped plan "Unite the Right" rally resigns from Woburn Police Department

WOBURN - A Woburn police officer who allegedly took part in and helped plan the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has resigned from the department.

Officer John Donnelly was placed on paid leave last week pending an internal affairs investigation.

The rally, organized by white supremacists and neo-Nazis turned deadly when a driver plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman.

Donnelly was reserve officer for Woburn at the time of the rally.

The internal affairs investigation will continue after Donnelly's resignation.

"A thorough finding of fact is necessary in this situation, and our investigation shall continue," Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo said.

Donnelly submitted a letter of resignation to Chief Rufo effective at 5 p.m. Monday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office is "now thoroughly reviewing any pending or closed cases in which Officer Donnelly was involved."