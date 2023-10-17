Running may treat depression as well as antidepressants, study suggests

Running may treat depression as well as antidepressants, study suggests

BOSTON - A new study finds you might be able to jog your way out of depression.

According to the CDC, more than 13% of American adults take an antidepressant but these drugs can cause unwanted side effects.

Physical activity can also boost mood and improve mental health.

So researchers in Amsterdam asked the question: can running treat depression just as effectively as antidepressants?

They took 141 people with depression and/or anxiety disorder and had them either run at least twice a week or take an antidepressant.

After 16 weeks, both groups had similar improvements in their mental health symptoms.

The runners were less likely to stick with the running program over time, but they experienced improvements in health measures such as weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, and heart rate.