Joel Rogers, trooper charged in CDL bribery scheme, gets dishonorable discharge

BOSTON - Joel Rogers, a Massachusetts State Police trooper allegedly involved in a Commercial Driver's License application bribery scheme, retired Tuesday with a dishonorable discharge.

Rogers, 54, of Bridgewater, was suspended without pay after he and five others were charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office with giving several drivers the licenses in exchange for gifts or services.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joel Rogers leaves the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston, January 30, 2024. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gary Cederquist, 58 of Stoughton, who was the sergeant in charge of the unit that gave the skills tests to drivers, was also charged in the scheme and retired last week with a dishonorable discharge.

Retired state police members Calvin Butner, 63, of Halifax, and Perry Mendes, 63, of Wareham, and two civilians were also charged.

Federal prosecutors said more than two dozen drivers got CDLs since August 2018 without taking or passing the exam.

The state Retirement Board will determine if the retired troopers are still eligible for a pension.