Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla featured as a clue on Jeopardy! over his love of "The Town"

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla won an NBA Championship last summer, and is viewed as one of the best young coaches in the NBA. But he reached a whole new status on Tuesday night.

Mazzulla can now tell friends and family that he inspired a clue on Jeopardy!, thanks to his love for the Boston-based movie The Town.

It's no secret that Mazzulla absolutely loves The Town, which he said he would rewatch a few times a week when he was an assistant on the Boston staff. It's been common knowledge in the NBA after the quirky Boston coached revealed his love for the Ben Affleck flick on an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.

The writers at Jeopardy! crossed the sports and movie universes on Tuesday night, featuring Mazzulla in the category "Heist Films."

"Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has admitted to watching this heist film directed by Ben Affleck several times a week," the clue read.

Pretty easy for a $2,000 clue, especially for anyone from the Boston area. Jonathan Fox -- a Massachusetts native -- easily gave the correct response and picked up an easy $2,000.

Coaching your team to a title in just your second season as a head coach is a great way show that you've made it in the NBA. But being featured as a clue on Jeopardy! shows that Mazzulla has truly entered the lexicon of pop culture. Unfortunately, Mazzulla didn't get to see his big moment, as Tuesday's Jeopardy! aired during the first half of Boston's 117-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup.

Maybe Mazzulla was cheered up a bit after finding out he was on Jeopardy. And if that didn't do the trick, there's a good chance he put on The Town as the Celtics made their way to Brooklyn for Wednesday night's tilt with the Nets.